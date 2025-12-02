VestGen Advisors LLC Buys 17,272 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU

VestGen Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 334.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,272 shares during the quarter. VestGen Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustmark Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trustmark Bank Trust Department now owns 19,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 69,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,677,000 after buying an additional 3,776 shares in the last quarter. F m Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. F m Investments LLC now owns 132,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,934,000 after buying an additional 9,171 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 17,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 19.3% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.4%

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $72.65 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $53.65 and a twelve month high of $73.99. The stock has a market cap of $51.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.33.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

