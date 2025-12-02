Head-To-Head Comparison: Latitude 360 (OTCMKTS:LATX) vs. Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG)

Latitude 360 (OTCMKTS:LATX – Get Free Report) and Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Latitude 360 and Chipotle Mexican Grill’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Latitude 360 N/A N/A N/A Chipotle Mexican Grill 13.04% 44.32% 17.19%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Latitude 360 and Chipotle Mexican Grill, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Latitude 360 0 0 0 0 0.00 Chipotle Mexican Grill 1 11 22 2 2.69

Valuation and Earnings

Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus price target of $49.81, suggesting a potential upside of 45.34%. Given Chipotle Mexican Grill’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Chipotle Mexican Grill is more favorable than Latitude 360.

This table compares Latitude 360 and Chipotle Mexican Grill”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Latitude 360 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Chipotle Mexican Grill $11.79 billion 3.84 $1.53 billion $1.13 30.33

Chipotle Mexican Grill has higher revenue and earnings than Latitude 360.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.3% of Chipotle Mexican Grill shares are held by institutional investors. 24.5% of Latitude 360 shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Chipotle Mexican Grill shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Chipotle Mexican Grill beats Latitude 360 on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Latitude 360

Latitude 360, Inc. operates as a casual dining restaurant/entertainment company in the United States. The company plans, develops, constructs, and operates restaurant/entertainment venues. Its restaurant/entertainment venues feature a grille and bar; luxury bowling lanes; a dine-in movie theater with home theater-style seating; game room; a dine-in live performance theater; a HD sports theater; a bar with a dance floor and stage for the DJs and regional bands every weekend; and a luxury boutique cigar lounge. The company operates three restaurant/entertainment venues in Jacksonville, Florida, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and Indianapolis, Indiana. Its restaurant/entertainment venues serve consumers and corporate clients. The company is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. On January 10, 2017, an involuntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 was filed against Latitude 360, Inc. in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Middle District of Florida. On February 7, 2017, the involuntary petition was approved by the Court.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

