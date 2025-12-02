47,962 Shares in Ralliant Corporation $RAL Bought by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Ralliant Corporation (NYSE:RAL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 47,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ralliant during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ralliant in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ralliant in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Ralliant during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ralliant during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of Ralliant stock opened at $48.67 on Tuesday. Ralliant Corporation has a one year low of $40.70 and a one year high of $55.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.72.

Ralliant ( NYSE:RAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $529.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.14 million. Ralliant has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.620-0.680 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Ralliant’s payout ratio is presently 15.75%.

RAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Ralliant in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ralliant from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ralliant in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Ralliant from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Ralliant in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

Ralliant Corporation is a provider of precision technologies which specializes in designing, developing, manufacturing and servicing precision instruments and engineered products. Ralliant Corporation is based in RALEIGH, N.C.

