Rambus, Inc. $RMBS Shares Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rambus, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 477,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,921 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.44% of Rambus worth $30,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMBS. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Rambus by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,143,000 after acquiring an additional 16,652 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Rambus by 269.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 26,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 19,082 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Rambus in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Rambus by 7,510.0% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RMBS shares. Susquehanna set a $100.00 target price on Rambus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Arete upgraded Rambus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Rambus from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.14.

In related news, Director Eric B. Stang sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $511,750.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 24,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,496,725.90. This represents a 17.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Meera Rao sold 653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.99, for a total value of $66,599.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 29,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,984,329.39. The trade was a 2.18% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,227 shares of company stock valued at $2,499,780. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Rambus stock opened at $94.19 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.48. Rambus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.12 and a 12 month high of $114.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 44.64 and a beta of 1.47.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $178.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.60 million. Rambus had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 33.72%.The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Rambus has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rambus, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

