Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 498,661 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. $OVV

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 116.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 927,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 498,661 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Ovintiv worth $35,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,423,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,113,000 after acquiring an additional 959,711 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Ovintiv by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,571,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,192,000 after purchasing an additional 312,827 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,437,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,110,000 after purchasing an additional 284,656 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,708,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,338,000 after purchasing an additional 146,749 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,572,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of OVV opened at $41.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Ovintiv Inc. has a one year low of $29.80 and a one year high of $46.35. The company has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 6.46%.The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Research analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $55.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. William Blair started coverage on Ovintiv in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Thursday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.83.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

