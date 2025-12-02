Robotti Robert Sells 1,264 Shares of Aercap Holdings N.V. $AER

Robotti Robert cut its position in Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the period. Aercap accounts for 2.4% of Robotti Robert’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Robotti Robert owned approximately 0.06% of Aercap worth $12,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AER. 59 North Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Aercap by 40.6% during the first quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 5,209,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,620 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Aercap by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,873,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,243,000 after buying an additional 575,320 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in Aercap by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,794,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,006,000 after acquiring an additional 864,348 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Aercap in the second quarter valued at $241,392,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Aercap by 1.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,950,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,278,000 after acquiring an additional 36,398 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aercap Stock Down 1.5%

AER stock opened at $131.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.26 and a 200-day moving average of $119.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Aercap Holdings N.V. has a one year low of $85.57 and a one year high of $138.34.

Aercap Announces Dividend

Aercap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $1.81. Aercap had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 45.41%.The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Aercap has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.700-13.700 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Aercap Holdings N.V. will post 11.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Aercap’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AER shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Aercap from $134.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Aercap from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Aercap from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Aercap from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Aercap in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aercap presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.17.

About Aercap

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

