NetApp, Inc. $NTAP Shares Sold by Portfolio Design Labs LLC

Portfolio Design Labs LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 30.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,288 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,277 shares during the quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 375.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the first quarter worth $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in NetApp by 287.9% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 256 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in NetApp during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in NetApp by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 292 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetApp Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $112.27 on Tuesday. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.84 and a 12-month high of $131.30. The company has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.48.

NetApp Announces Dividend

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The data storage provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.17. NetApp had a return on equity of 123.24% and a net margin of 17.77%.The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. NetApp has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.750-8.050 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.010-2.110 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.17%.

Insider Activity at NetApp

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total transaction of $1,075,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 274,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,792,629.58. The trade was a 3.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lorenzo Daniel De sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $35,145.96. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 12,183 shares of company stock worth $1,483,361 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NTAP shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on NetApp from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on NetApp from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Bank of America raised their price objective on NetApp from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.07.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

