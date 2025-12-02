Ross Stores, Inc. $ROST Stake Boosted by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 47.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,315 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 75,193 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Ross Stores worth $29,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROST. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 14.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,182,660 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,998,924,000 after acquiring an additional 5,060,954 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Ross Stores by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,268,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,310,081,000 after purchasing an additional 51,765 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,673,823 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,102,077,000 after purchasing an additional 133,005 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the second quarter valued at $521,159,000. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 59.3% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,055,088 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $518,200,000 after buying an additional 1,509,815 shares during the period. 86.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of ROST opened at $177.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.36 and a 12 month high of $178.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $159.28 and its 200-day moving average is $147.11. The firm has a market cap of $57.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.16.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The apparel retailer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.20. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Ross Stores has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.380-6.46 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.770-1.85 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Karen Fleming sold 2,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.09, for a total transaction of $437,131.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 88,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,169,865.15. This represents a 3.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Karen Sykes sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total transaction of $607,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 106,413 shares in the company, valued at $16,149,236.88. The trade was a 3.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 52,720 shares of company stock worth $7,761,212 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ROST shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Ross Stores from $163.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. TD Cowen upped their target price on Ross Stores from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.73.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

