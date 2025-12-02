iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Position Lowered by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,326,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,638 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of M&T Bank Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $823,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 32,488,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,172,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,963 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,271,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,553,830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378,977 shares during the period. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53,779.2% in the 1st quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 24,775,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,921,238,000 after purchasing an additional 24,729,312 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,229,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,802,591,000 after buying an additional 398,230 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,375,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,546,567,000 after buying an additional 105,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $683.66 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $484.00 and a one year high of $693.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $717.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $674.32 and a 200 day moving average of $643.62.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

