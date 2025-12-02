iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF $SHY Shares Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 707,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,209 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.25% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $58,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ SHY opened at $82.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $81.67 and a one year high of $83.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.73.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.2488 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st.



The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

