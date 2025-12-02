S&P Global Inc. $SPGI Shares Sold by Portfolio Design Labs LLC

Portfolio Design Labs LLC decreased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,188,945,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 70,734.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,168,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,670,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163,938 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,103,665,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,627,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $826,819,000 after purchasing an additional 670,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 26.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,947,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,497,493,000 after purchasing an additional 614,809 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $494.93 on Tuesday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $427.14 and a 52 week high of $579.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $488.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $515.94. The firm has a market cap of $149.87 billion, a PE ratio of 38.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter. S&P Global had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 27.30%. Equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 27.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on S&P Global from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on S&P Global from $625.00 to $599.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $660.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.00.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

See Also

