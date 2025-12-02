S&P Global Inc. $SPGI Shares Sold by Portfolio Design Labs LLC

Portfolio Design Labs LLC decreased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,188,945,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 70,734.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,168,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,670,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163,938 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,103,665,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,627,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $826,819,000 after purchasing an additional 670,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 26.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,947,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,497,493,000 after purchasing an additional 614,809 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
S&P Global Stock Performance
Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $494.93 on Tuesday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $427.14 and a 52 week high of $579.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $488.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $515.94. The firm has a market cap of $149.87 billion, a PE ratio of 38.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
S&P Global Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 27.93%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on S&P Global from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on S&P Global from $625.00 to $599.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $660.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.00.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SPGI
About S&P Global
S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than S&P Global
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Why Bitcoin ETFs Like IBIT May Be Set to Surge in 2026
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- Up Over 20% in 2025, These 3 Stocks Are Boosting Buyback Capacity
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Congress Beat the Market Again—Here Are the 3 Stocks They Bought
Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.