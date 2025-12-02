M&T Bank Corp Has $107.23 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. $V

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,019 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 9,368 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $107,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at $7,034,939,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth $3,518,533,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,082,431 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $56,452,949,000 after buying an additional 1,677,088 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Visa by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,979,720 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,847,953,000 after buying an additional 1,651,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,096,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $15,253,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.48, for a total value of $302,832.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,432.64. This trade represents a 26.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $3,575,385.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,117. This represents a 95.13% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 24,042 shares of company stock worth $8,175,152 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on V. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $405.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $398.00 price objective on Visa and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Macquarie lowered their price objective on Visa from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $425.00 target price on Visa in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.00.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE:V opened at $330.41 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $299.00 and a 1 year high of $375.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $339.40 and a 200-day moving average of $346.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.82.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 60.31% and a net margin of 50.15%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.25%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

