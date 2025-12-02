Riverview Capital Advisers LLC Sells 168 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Riverview Capital Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,082 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 84 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE:SHW opened at $341.46 on Tuesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $308.84 and a 52 week high of $398.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $338.53 and its 200-day moving average is $347.62. The firm has a market cap of $84.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.21.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.15. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 66.75%. The business had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.37 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.250-11.450 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHW has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $405.00 target price on Sherwin-Williams and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $422.00 price objective (up previously from $400.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $392.00 price objective (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $410.00 target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $378.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.87.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

