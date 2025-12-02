Cencora, Inc. $COR Stake Lessened by Isthmus Partners LLC

Isthmus Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 62,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,960 shares during the quarter. Cencora comprises 2.2% of Isthmus Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $18,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COR. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cencora by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Cencora in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Cencora by 69.4% during the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Cencora by 712.0% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Cencora during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COR. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Cencora in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Cencora from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cencora from $354.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Evercore ISI set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Cencora and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cencora from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.09.

Shares of COR opened at $360.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Cencora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.92 and a 1 year high of $377.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $337.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $308.36.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $83.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.36 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 267.36%. Cencora’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.34 earnings per share. Cencora has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.450-17.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a positive change from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. Cencora’s payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

In related news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 31,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.86, for a total transaction of $9,087,111.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 305,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,671,942.18. This represents a 9.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 5,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.64, for a total value of $1,868,397.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 65,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,105,113.44. This represents a 7.19% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 46,640 shares of company stock worth $14,099,338 over the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

