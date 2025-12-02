Riverview Capital Advisers LLC Sells 3,657 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Riverview Capital Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,657 shares during the quarter. CocaCola comprises approximately 1.2% of Riverview Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $4,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in CocaCola by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CocaCola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $507,000. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in CocaCola by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 757,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,256,000 after purchasing an additional 94,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in CocaCola in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Get CocaCola alerts:

Insider Transactions at CocaCola

In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 31,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total value of $2,250,751.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,894,396.10. The trade was a 12.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Henrique Braun sold 40,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $2,864,862.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 62,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,441,707.53. The trade was a 39.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 225,252 shares of company stock valued at $15,953,007. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CocaCola Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of KO opened at $71.96 on Tuesday. CocaCola Company has a 1 year low of $60.62 and a 1 year high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.56. The firm has a market cap of $309.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.43.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KO. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of CocaCola from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 11th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on CocaCola from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CocaCola

About CocaCola

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CocaCola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CocaCola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.