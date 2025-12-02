Oak Valley Bancorp (CA) $OVLY Shares Sold by M3F Inc.

M3F Inc. decreased its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (CA) (NASDAQ:OVLY – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,596 shares during the period. Oak Valley Bancorp accounts for approximately 0.9% of M3F Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. M3F Inc.’s holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp were worth $3,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVLY. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Oak Valley Bancorp by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Oak Valley Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Oak Valley Bancorp by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 33.3% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Oak Valley Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Oak Valley Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Oak Valley Bancorp stock opened at $27.98 on Tuesday. Oak Valley Bancorp has a one year low of $22.70 and a one year high of $32.24. The company has a market cap of $234.70 million, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.41.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.17 million for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 26.38% and a return on equity of 12.80%.

Insider Activity

In other Oak Valley Bancorp news, Director Gary Strong purchased 1,000 shares of Oak Valley Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $27,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 12,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,155. This represents a 8.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.08% of the company’s stock.

Oak Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

