CB Financial Services, Inc. $CBFV Shares Acquired by M3F Inc.

M3F Inc. boosted its holdings in CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Free Report) by 79.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,358 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,809 shares during the quarter. CB Financial Services comprises approximately 1.4% of M3F Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. M3F Inc.’s holdings in CB Financial Services were worth $4,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 1,093.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 3,488 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in CB Financial Services by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in CB Financial Services by 108.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,538 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 11,704 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in CB Financial Services by 2.5% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CB Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $537,000. 33.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBFV has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CB Financial Services in a report on Monday, November 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on CB Financial Services from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CB Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at CB Financial Services

In related news, COO Jennifer L. George sold 5,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total transaction of $167,142.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 12,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,247.75. This trade represents a 29.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bruce A. Sharp acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.80 per share, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $32,800. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CB Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of CBFV opened at $35.25 on Tuesday. CB Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.01 and a fifty-two week high of $36.51. The company has a market capitalization of $176.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.44 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 3.37%.The firm had revenue of $2.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.96 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CB Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

CB Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 216.67%.

CB Financial Services declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 4th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

