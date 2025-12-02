M3F Inc. Sells 7,500 Shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. $RBKB

M3F Inc. reduced its position in Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,022,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. Rhinebeck Bancorp makes up approximately 3.4% of M3F Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. M3F Inc. owned 0.09% of Rhinebeck Bancorp worth $11,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RBKB. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rhinebeck Bancorp by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 48,203 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Rhinebeck Bancorp by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 53,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Rhinebeck Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.88% of the company’s stock.

Rhinebeck Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of RBKB stock opened at $11.03 on Tuesday. Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.31 and a 12-month high of $13.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.72. The company has a market cap of $122.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 0.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rhinebeck Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RBKB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. Rhinebeck Bancorp had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $13.97 million for the quarter.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Rhinebeck Bancorp Company Profile

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Rhinebeck Bank that provides banking and financial products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the Hudson Valley region of New York. The company offers deposits, including non-interest-bearing demand, interest bearing demand, money market, commercial and personal checking, individual retirement, and saving accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

