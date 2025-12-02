Pinkerton Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF $SGOL

Pinkerton Wealth LLC lowered its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 59.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,376 shares during the quarter. Pinkerton Wealth LLC’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SGOL. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tableaux LLC purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 217.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOL opened at $40.38 on Tuesday. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $24.69 and a 1 year high of $41.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.53.

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

