Long Path Partners LP Has $28.58 Million Stake in i3 Verticals, Inc. $IIIV

Long Path Partners LP increased its stake in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,039,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,851 shares during the period. i3 Verticals comprises 9.7% of Long Path Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Long Path Partners LP’s holdings in i3 Verticals were worth $28,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its stake in i3 Verticals by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,887,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,874,000 after buying an additional 101,331 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 0.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 648,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in i3 Verticals by 67.2% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 454,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,496,000 after acquiring an additional 182,699 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in i3 Verticals in the first quarter valued at about $11,207,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in i3 Verticals in the first quarter worth about $10,018,000. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

i3 Verticals stock opened at $23.59 on Tuesday. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $33.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.82 and a 200 day moving average of $28.82.

i3 Verticals ( NASDAQ:IIIV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 17th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. i3 Verticals had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $109.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.68 million. i3 Verticals has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.060-1.160 EPS. On average, analysts predict that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Frederick Stanford sold 11,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $274,710.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 43,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056,839.13. This represents a 20.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Paul Christians sold 3,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $78,283.76. Following the sale, the executive owned 54,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,303,572.04. This represents a 5.67% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,139 shares of company stock worth $430,595. Corporate insiders own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Research upgraded i3 Verticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of i3 Verticals in a report on Monday, August 11th. DA Davidson set a $35.00 price target on shares of i3 Verticals in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions primarily to the public sector and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Software and Services, and Merchant Services. The company offers payment processing services that enables upper and lower court case management, collections, finance and accounting, motor vehicle and carrier registration, e-filing and taxation, license plate inventory, property tax management, utility billing, professional licensing, document workflow, and law enforcement software; assists public schools in completing payment processing functions, including accepting payments for online or at school lunches, and school activities.

