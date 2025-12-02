Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. $PBFS Stock Holdings Decreased by M3F Inc.

M3F Inc. cut its stake in Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBFS – Free Report) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,090,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230,000 shares during the period. Pioneer Bancorp comprises about 7.1% of M3F Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. M3F Inc. owned about 0.08% of Pioneer Bancorp worth $25,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PBFS. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 2.9% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 31,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pioneer Bancorp by 12.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 4,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $156,000.

Pioneer Bancorp Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of Pioneer Bancorp stock opened at $13.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.07 million, a P/E ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.45. Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $13.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pioneer Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PBFS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Pioneer Bancorp had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $24.02 million during the quarter.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Pioneer Bancorp in a research report on Monday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Pioneer Bancorp Profile

Pioneer Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Pioneer Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services in New York. The company accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential mortgage lending, consumer loans, and home equity lines of credit.

