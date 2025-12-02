Pinkerton Wealth LLC Acquires 6,834 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF $SCHP

Pinkerton Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,834 shares during the period. Pinkerton Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1,240.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,556,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,102,000 after acquiring an additional 16,247,258 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 31,970,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749,147 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 40,669,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,720 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,606,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 1,433,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,558,000 after purchasing an additional 719,909 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $26.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.73. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $25.68 and a 1-year high of $27.19.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

