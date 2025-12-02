Robotti Robert Cuts Stock Position in Ryerson Holding Corporation $RYI

Robotti Robert cut its stake in shares of Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE:RYI – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Robotti Robert owned 0.07% of Ryerson worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RYI. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Ryerson by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,396,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,057,000 after buying an additional 691,737 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryerson during the second quarter worth about $28,377,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ryerson by 17.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,190,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,345,000 after purchasing an additional 176,878 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Ryerson by 9.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,100,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,736,000 after purchasing an additional 93,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ryerson by 0.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 644,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,912,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RYI opened at $23.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $748.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.75 and a beta of 1.65. Ryerson Holding Corporation has a 52 week low of $17.18 and a 52 week high of $27.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Ryerson ( NYSE:RYI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.49). Ryerson had a negative return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 0.51%.The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Ryerson has set its Q4 2025 guidance at -0.280–0.220 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ryerson Holding Corporation will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Ryerson’s payout ratio is currently -105.63%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Ryerson in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryerson currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

