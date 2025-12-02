Isthmus Partners LLC Purchases 834 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. $ALSN

Isthmus Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 153,528 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 834 shares during the quarter. Allison Transmission makes up about 1.7% of Isthmus Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $14,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALSN. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Allison Transmission by 3.8% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,786 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 2,937.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 185,345 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,606,000 after buying an additional 179,243 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,347,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 9,343 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 272.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,206 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 14,781 shares during the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allison Transmission Price Performance

Shares of ALSN stock opened at $89.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.66. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.01 and a 52-week high of $121.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.02.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.32). Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 22.78%.The business had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Allison Transmission has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Research raised Allison Transmission from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Allison Transmission from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings lowered Allison Transmission from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Allison Transmission in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $92.00.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

