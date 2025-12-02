Isthmus Partners LLC Buys 632 Shares of Hershey Company (The) $HSY

Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $12,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,840,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,126,594,000 after acquiring an additional 210,131 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hershey by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,116,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,123,000 after purchasing an additional 125,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hershey by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,567,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,305,000 after purchasing an additional 126,519 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Hershey by 4.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,276,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,712,000 after purchasing an additional 144,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 25.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,753,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,858,000 after purchasing an additional 557,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Hershey from $187.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued a “mixed” rating and issued a $184.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $222.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hershey from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.74.

Hershey Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $185.54 on Tuesday. Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $140.13 and a 1 year high of $208.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $183.21 and its 200-day moving average is $177.89. The company has a market capitalization of $37.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.24.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 13.54%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. Hershey has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.900-6.000 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hershey Company will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other news, insider Stacy Taffet bought 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $186.19 per share, with a total value of $37,238.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,786.49. This represents a 2.18% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kirk Tanner purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $185.46 per share, for a total transaction of $370,920.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 47,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,876,115.60. This represents a 4.36% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,640. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

