Zebra Technologies Corporation $ZBRA Stock Holdings Increased by Isthmus Partners LLC

Isthmus Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the quarter. Zebra Technologies comprises about 1.5% of Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $12,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 101.9% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 81.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $346.00 to $311.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $331.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.00.

Zebra Technologies Trading Down 0.6%

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $251.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $275.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $299.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.61. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a 52 week low of $205.73 and a 52 week high of $427.76.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.49 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.400 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 15.800-15.800 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zebra Technologies

In related news, Director Satish Dhanasekaran purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $233.12 per share, for a total transaction of $233,120.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 3,356 shares in the company, valued at $782,350.72. The trade was a 42.44% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Further Reading

