Isthmus Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Frontdoor Inc. $FTDR

Isthmus Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Frontdoor Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,333 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $4,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 322.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Frontdoor during the first quarter worth $42,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Frontdoor in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period.

Get Frontdoor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on FTDR shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Frontdoor in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Zacks Research cut shares of Frontdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Frontdoor from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.75.

Frontdoor Trading Down 1.0%

NASDAQ FTDR opened at $53.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.67. Frontdoor Inc. has a one year low of $35.61 and a one year high of $70.14.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.09. Frontdoor had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 122.74%. The firm had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Frontdoor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Frontdoor Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Frontdoor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontdoor Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.