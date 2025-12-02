NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. $NSSC Shares Purchased by Isthmus Partners LLC

Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,652 shares during the quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in NAPCO Security Technologies were worth $3,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of NAPCO Security Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,328,000. First National Advisers LLC grew its position in NAPCO Security Technologies by 1.3% in the second quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 82,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NAPCO Security Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,963,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NAPCO Security Technologies by 18.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 130,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 20,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of NAPCO Security Technologies by 170.7% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 52,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 33,358 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NSSC opened at $37.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.55. NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $48.12.

NAPCO Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. NAPCO Security Technologies had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 23.90%.The business had revenue of $49.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. NAPCO Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.53%.

In other news, SVP Stephen M. Spinelli sold 19,000 shares of NAPCO Security Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $764,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,352. The trade was a 95.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NSSC shares. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of NAPCO Security Technologies in a report on Friday, October 10th. Cowen upgraded NAPCO Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of NAPCO Security Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Craig Hallum raised NAPCO Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Mizuho set a $48.00 price objective on NAPCO Security Technologies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NAPCO Security Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications in the United States and internationally. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; intrusion and fire alarm systems, consists of various detectors, a control panel, a digital keypad and signaling equipment; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks.

