Isthmus Partners LLC Has $2.82 Million Holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. $OPCH

Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 86.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 86,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,269 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $2,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in Option Care Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Option Care Health by 1,492.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Option Care Health during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in Option Care Health by 186.6% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Option Care Health by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. purchased 38,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.98 per share, with a total value of $987,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 413,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,739,872.20. This represents a 10.12% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Norman L. Wright acquired 3,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $99,976.41. Following the acquisition, the director owned 15,501 shares in the company, valued at $454,334.31. The trade was a 28.21% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities set a $36.00 price target on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Option Care Health in a research report on Friday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citizens Jmp lowered their target price on Option Care Health from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.67.

Option Care Health stock opened at $30.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.29 and a 1-year high of $35.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.88.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

