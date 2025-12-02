Isthmus Partners LLC Has $2.21 Million Stock Holdings in Avient Corporation $AVNT

Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Avient Corporation (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Avient were worth $2,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Avient by 75.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avient by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. F m Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Avient by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. F m Investments LLC now owns 93,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of Avient by 5.2% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 9,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avient by 39.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVNT opened at $30.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.48. Avient Corporation has a 12 month low of $27.48 and a 12 month high of $51.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.75.

Avient Increases Dividend

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $806.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.57 million. Avient had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Avient has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.770-2.870 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Avient Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.43%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVNT. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Avient from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Avient in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research cut Avient from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Avient in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Avient in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

