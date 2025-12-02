Minerals Technologies Inc. $MTX Shares Bought by Isthmus Partners LLC

Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report) by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,602 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Minerals Technologies by 20.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,284,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,739,000 after purchasing an additional 216,453 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 911,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,220,000 after buying an additional 5,348 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 659,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,323,000 after buying an additional 55,345 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 436.3% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 538,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,632,000 after buying an additional 437,734 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Minerals Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $33,177,000. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Minerals Technologies Stock Down 0.5%

MTX stock opened at $58.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,917.54 and a beta of 1.26. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.54 and a 52-week high of $84.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.31.

Minerals Technologies Increases Dividend

Minerals Technologies ( NYSE:MTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter. Minerals Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from Minerals Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,400.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MTX. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Minerals Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Minerals Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on MTX

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Minerals Technologies news, insider Brett Argirakis sold 6,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.68, for a total transaction of $381,478.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 27,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,685.36. This trade represents a 19.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.