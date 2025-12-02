Isthmus Partners LLC Raises Position in Columbus McKinnon Corporation $CMCO

Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 87,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,153 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Columbus McKinnon were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCO. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 23,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 782.2% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 21.7% in the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 13,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the period. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Columbus McKinnon currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $35.00.

Columbus McKinnon Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of Columbus McKinnon stock opened at $16.27 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Columbus McKinnon Corporation has a twelve month low of $11.78 and a twelve month high of $41.05. The stock has a market cap of $467.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.13 and a beta of 1.30.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $166.55 million during the quarter. Columbus McKinnon had a positive return on equity of 7.62% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. Equities research analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon Corporation will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbus McKinnon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 7th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 200.00%.

About Columbus McKinnon

(Free Report)

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual, battery, electric, and air hoists; steel, rack, and pinion jacks; winches, hydraulic jacks and tools, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; skates and heavy load moving systems; material handling equipment; mobile, workplace, and jib cranes; crane components and kits; and below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings, and lashing systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.