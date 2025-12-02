Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF $VSS is Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Strategic Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 78,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 6.5% of Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,903,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,918,000 after purchasing an additional 49,124 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 818,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,589,000 after buying an additional 26,784 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 610,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,054,000 after buying an additional 39,960 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 568,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,134,000 after buying an additional 5,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wit LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $55,961,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VSS opened at $142.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $141.85 and a 200 day moving average of $137.49. The firm has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $102.76 and a one year high of $145.33.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

