Pinkerton Wealth LLC Has $6.02 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF $DFAS

Pinkerton Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 94,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,631 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises about 0.7% of Pinkerton Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Pinkerton Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $6,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 12,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Montis Financial LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC now owns 39,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAS stock opened at $69.47 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $51.45 and a 52-week high of $70.97. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.13 and its 200-day moving average is $66.15.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

