RR Advisors LLC Has $21.16 Million Stake in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. $PAGP

RR Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,089,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 126,000 shares during the quarter. Plains GP comprises 5.1% of RR Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. RR Advisors LLC’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $21,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 10,177,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $217,383,000 after buying an additional 203,638 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Plains GP by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,117,959 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $196,592,000 after acquiring an additional 247,365 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Plains GP by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 8,338,521 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $162,017,000 after acquiring an additional 167,061 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Plains GP by 0.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,220,898 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $111,518,000 after acquiring an additional 29,911 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Plains GP by 42.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,190,610 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $89,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PAGP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Plains GP from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on Plains GP from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Plains GP from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Zacks Research raised Plains GP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.38.

Plains GP Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of PAGP stock opened at $18.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.77 and a 200-day moving average of $18.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21 and a beta of 0.70. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 52-week low of $16.60 and a 52-week high of $22.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Plains GP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 31st. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is 163.44%.

Plains GP Company Profile

(Free Report)

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.