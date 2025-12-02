Sio Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Embecta Corp. $EMBC

Sio Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Free Report) by 97.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,076,444 shares during the period. Sio Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Embecta were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Embecta by 754.3% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in Embecta by 1,164.1% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA raised its holdings in Embecta by 879.1% in the first quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Embecta by 16.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Embecta during the first quarter valued at $143,000. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Embecta in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Embecta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Embecta in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Embecta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

Embecta Price Performance

Shares of Embecta stock opened at $12.26 on Tuesday. Embecta Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $21.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.87 and its 200 day moving average is $12.50. The stock has a market cap of $717.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.10.

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $263.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.66 million. Embecta had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 24.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Embecta has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Embecta Corp. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Embecta Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. Embecta’s dividend payout ratio is 36.81%.

Embecta Profile

(Free Report)

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety injection devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

