RR Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Hut 8 Corp. $HUT

RR Advisors LLC raised its position in Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Hut 8 makes up approximately 0.2% of RR Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. RR Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hut 8 were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HUT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hut 8 by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,546,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,075,000 after buying an additional 87,550 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hut 8 by 13.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,563,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,679,000 after acquiring an additional 309,113 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hut 8 by 74.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,104,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,835,000 after acquiring an additional 471,355 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Hut 8 by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,039,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,075,000 after purchasing an additional 27,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Hut 8 by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 943,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,964,000 after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.75% of the company’s stock.

Hut 8 Stock Performance

Shares of HUT stock opened at $43.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -111.72 and a beta of 4.42. Hut 8 Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.04 and a 52-week high of $57.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hut 8 ( NASDAQ:HUT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $80.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.70 million. Hut 8 had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 115.39%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hut 8 Corp. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

HUT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities set a $58.00 price objective on Hut 8 in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hut 8 in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Hut 8 from $36.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Hut 8 from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Hut 8 from $36.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hut 8 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.80.

Hut 8 Company Profile

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

