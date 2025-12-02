Minerva Advisors LLC Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in Mid Penn Bancorp $MPB

Minerva Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the quarter. Mid Penn Bancorp accounts for about 1.0% of Minerva Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Minerva Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 8.4% during the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 29.0% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 4,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MPB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Mid Penn Bancorp from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Mid Penn Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of MPB stock opened at $29.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $681.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.65. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.50 and a 12 month high of $32.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.52.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $32.43 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Mid Penn Bancorp will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Mid Penn Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. This is an increase from Mid Penn Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 36.07%.

Mid Penn Bancorp Profile

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

