Pinkerton Wealth LLC Takes Position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF $IYC

Pinkerton Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 344,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,286,000. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF accounts for 4.1% of Pinkerton Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VestGen Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. VestGen Advisors LLC now owns 23,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 24.3% in the second quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 11,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 39,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 183.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 15,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter valued at $270,000.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $102.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 1.20. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $77.66 and a 52 week high of $106.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.22.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

