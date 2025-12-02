InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. $INFU Position Raised by Minerva Advisors LLC

Minerva Advisors LLC grew its position in InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:INFU – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 994,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,104 shares during the period. InfuSystem accounts for approximately 4.1% of Minerva Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Minerva Advisors LLC’s holdings in InfuSystem were worth $6,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in InfuSystem by 13.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 437,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after buying an additional 50,877 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of InfuSystem by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 210,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 16,851 shares in the last quarter. Truffle Hound Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of InfuSystem during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,123,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of InfuSystem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $876,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of InfuSystem by 147.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 117,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 70,188 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital started coverage on InfuSystem in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (up previously from $13.00) on shares of InfuSystem in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of InfuSystem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

Shares of NYSE INFU opened at $9.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $11.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.24. The stock has a market cap of $188.51 million, a P/E ratio of 154.53 and a beta of 1.80.

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Patient Services and Device Solutions. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

