Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases 2,013 Shares of Truist Financial Corporation $TFC

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TFC. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 28,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.2% in the first quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 11,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 7,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 1.3% in the second quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 5,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total transaction of $239,682.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 10,153 shares in the company, valued at $471,606.85. This represents a 33.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of TFC opened at $46.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.68 and its 200-day moving average is $43.84. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $33.56 and a 12 month high of $48.53.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 16.84%.The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Truist Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

