2,625,985 Shares in Entegris, Inc. $ENTG Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,625,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,786,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.73% of Entegris as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management now owns 311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Entegris during the first quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Entegris in the first quarter worth $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Entegris during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the first quarter worth $43,000.

Entegris Stock Down 1.1%

ENTG opened at $76.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.32 and a beta of 1.39. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $112.36.

Entegris Announces Dividend

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 9.17%.The company had revenue of $512.84 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 29th. Entegris’s payout ratio is 21.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENTG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Entegris from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Entegris in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Entegris in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Entegris has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.43, for a total value of $37,785.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 14,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,621.32. This represents a 3.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joseph Colella sold 3,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.41, for a total transaction of $316,242.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 34,364 shares in the company, valued at $3,038,121.24. This represents a 9.43% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

