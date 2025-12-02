discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 19.50 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. discoverIE Group had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 5.10%.

discoverIE Group Trading Down 0.8%

discoverIE Group stock opened at GBX 600 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 585.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 629.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.88. discoverIE Group has a 12 month low of GBX 472.50 and a 12 month high of GBX 754. The stock has a market cap of £576.34 million, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.09.

Get discoverIE Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DSCV shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 950 price objective on shares of discoverIE Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 750 target price on shares of discoverIE Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, discoverIE Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 766.67.

discoverIE Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

discoverIE Group plc is an international group of businesses that design and manufacture innovative electronic components for industrial use. The Group provides application-specific components to original equipment manufacturers (“OEMs”) internationally, with a focus on key markets driven by structural growth and increasing electronic content, namely renewable energy, medical, transportation, security, and industrial & connectivity.

The Group employs c.4,500 people across 20 countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for discoverIE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for discoverIE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.