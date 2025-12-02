New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Holdings in General Mills, Inc. $GIS

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 386,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in General Mills were worth $20,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Kera Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in General Mills in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in General Mills by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 452,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,076,000 after purchasing an additional 32,628 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in General Mills by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 383,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,889,000 after purchasing an additional 70,800 shares during the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the second quarter valued at $439,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the second quarter valued at about $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bernstein Bank dropped their price target on General Mills from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. HSBC lowered their price objective on General Mills from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on General Mills from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $200,160.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 66,593 shares in the company, valued at $3,332,313.72. This represents a 5.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Mills Stock Performance

NYSE GIS opened at $47.11 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.23. The company has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of -0.04. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.80 and a 1-year high of $67.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 17th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 15.24%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 46.12%.

General Mills Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.