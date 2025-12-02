Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL Stake Boosted by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 223.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207,624 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $15,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 137.8% during the 1st quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 3,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 34.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 16,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 4,229 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 1,169.4% during the first quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 6,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 4.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after acquiring an additional 4,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 0.1%

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $64.15 on Tuesday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.74 and a 12 month high of $69.98. The stock has a market cap of $41.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 23.83% and a net margin of 7.36%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 16th were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 16th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have given a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.68.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Delta Air Lines

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 14,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $858,112.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 15,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,730. The trade was a 46.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John E. Laughter sold 23,323 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total transaction of $1,453,722.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 81,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,055,523.97. This trade represents a 22.33% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.