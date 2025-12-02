System1 Group (LON:SYS1) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

System1 Group (LON:SYS1 – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 0.90 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. System1 Group had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 6.77%.
System1 Group Stock Performance
System1 Group stock opened at GBX 212.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £27.01 million, a P/E ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 232.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 361.09. System1 Group has a 52-week low of GBX 192.60 and a 52-week high of GBX 644.
Insider Transactions at System1 Group
In other System1 Group news, insider Chris Willford purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 260 per share, for a total transaction of £15,600. Also, insider James Gregory acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 255 per share, with a total value of £19,125. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,572,500. Corporate insiders own 33.88% of the company’s stock.
System1 Group Company Profile
System1 is The Creative Effectiveness Platform that quickly harnesses the power of emotion to drive profitable growth for the world’s leading brands.
Our Test Your Ad (TYA) and Test Your Innovation (TYI) solutions quickly predict the short- and long-term commercial potential of ads and ideas, giving marketers confidence that their creative concepts will delight consumers and drive profitable growth.
Complementing TYA and TYI is Test Your Brand (TYB), which measures the impact of ads and ideas on brand health.
System1 also offer Expert Guidance to help improve the effectiveness of your ads and ideas.
