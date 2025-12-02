New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 1,000 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ALNY

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $20,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $454.32 on Tuesday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $205.87 and a 1-year high of $495.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $455.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $398.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.94 and a beta of 0.30.

Insider Activity at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, EVP Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 3,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.05, for a total value of $1,727,283.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 54,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,434,206.60. This represents a 6.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 15,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.69, for a total transaction of $7,100,248.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 65,409 shares in the company, valued at $29,675,409.21. The trade was a 19.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders sold 78,328 shares of company stock valued at $35,705,793 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ALNY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $550.00 to $549.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. HC Wainwright set a $570.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $504.00 to $566.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $459.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $482.17.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

See Also

