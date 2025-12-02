OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Sells 400 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $4,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2,336.0% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 25,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 558,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,115,000 after purchasing an additional 23,100 shares during the period. Cherokee Insurance Co purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,869,000. Finally, Harrell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 176.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $380.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $417.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $412.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $474.53.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.84, for a total value of $1,606,670.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 31,503 shares in the company, valued at $13,194,716.52. This represents a 10.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Mcalevey sold 3,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.79, for a total value of $1,843,990.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,652,105.73. The trade was a 52.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $502.98 on Tuesday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.98 and a fifty-two week high of $520.00. The company has a market cap of $114.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $453.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $407.49.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $1.32. The company had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.55 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 792.25%. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.90 EPS. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 27.000-28.000 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.13%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

