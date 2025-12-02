OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Buys 2,529 Shares of Southern Copper Corporation $SCCO

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its position in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $3,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCCO. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 6.4% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 9.2% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 148,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,868,000 after purchasing an additional 12,531 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 53,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,993,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Southern Copper by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Southern Copper

In other Southern Copper news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 200 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.35, for a total transaction of $27,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,706.55. The trade was a 10.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 962 shares of company stock valued at $118,232. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Stock Performance

Shares of Southern Copper stock opened at $134.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Southern Copper Corporation has a 52 week low of $74.84 and a 52 week high of $144.81.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 30.98% and a return on equity of 39.62%. Sell-side analysts expect that Southern Copper Corporation will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 12th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SCCO shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $155.00 price target on Southern Copper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Friday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up previously from $89.00) on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective (up from $89.10) on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.94.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

