Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK Shares Purchased by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 106.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $3,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 98 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VRSK shares. Raymond James Financial set a $315.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Rothschild Redb cut Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Rothschild & Co Redburn restated a “sell” rating and set a $220.00 target price (down previously from $280.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $334.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $282.14.

Verisk Analytics Trading Down 0.5%

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $224.01 on Tuesday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.99 and a 12-month high of $322.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.87. The firm has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.84.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $768.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.04 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 30.42% and a return on equity of 425.42%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.800-7.000 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 27.44%.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, CEO Lee Shavel sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.99, for a total value of $238,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 77,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,883,340.93. This trade represents a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sabra R. Purtill purchased 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $217.95 per share, for a total transaction of $98,077.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 1,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,219.65. This trade represents a 51.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,450 shares of company stock valued at $314,663 and sold 7,420 shares valued at $1,889,171. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

